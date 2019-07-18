Drevets, Dr. Curtis C. 89, of Wichita, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his brother Stan of Salina, KS and is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Jody, sister Margaret (Williams) of Sacramento, CA, three sons, Dr. Wayne (Michele) of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, Dr. Douglas (Rebecca) of Edmond, OK, and Brian (Carolyn) of Wichita, and ten grandchildren. Born in Smolan, KS, July 8, 1930 to Clarence and Alice Ryding Drevets, Dr. Drevets graduated from Wheaton College, KU Medical School, and completed residency and fellowships, respectively, in Internal Medicine and Allergy/Immunology at the University of Iowa before joining the Wichita Clinic in 1965 where he practiced until his retirement in 1999. Prompted by his faith, Dr. Drevets served his patients compassionately and gave his time generously in leadership in local medical societies, Christian Medical Dental Association, First Evangelical Free Church, and the EFCA National Missions Board. Particularly notable are his more than thirty international mission trips as both a physician and educator. In retirement he was known for befriending international students, visiting fellow cancer sufferers, gardening at Botanica, woodcarving and fishing with friends. Family Visitation, 6-8 pm, Friday, July 19, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Funeral Service, 10:30 am, Saturday, July 20, at First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N. Woodlawn. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 18, 2019