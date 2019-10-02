AUGUSTA-Kiser, Curtis Duane 57, passed away Mon., Sept. 30, 2019. Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 3, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel. Service 2:30 p.m. Fri., Oct. 4, 2019, at First Christian Church, Augusta. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta. Curt was born in Wichita on Sept. 8, 1962, to the late Roberta Lea (Seymour) and David Leroy Kiser. Curt graduated from Augusta High School where he was a baseball pitcher. He worked for Koch industries as a computer technician and later worked as an insurance agent at American Family and as an independent agent. He enjoyed playing the drums, bowling, going to the casino, fishing, and spending time with his grandsons. He is survived by: son, Matthew Kiser (fiancé, Haley Johnson); daughters, Melissa Kiser and Macy Kiser (Branson McCune); grandchildren, Brogan and Weston Kiser, Gracie Johnson; brother, Michael Kiser (Diane); many nieces and nephews; former wife, Susan Kiser. Memorials to American Diabetes Assoc. or First Christian Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019