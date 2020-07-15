1/1
Curtis L. Roland
Roland, Curtis L. age 57, Steamatic Sales Representative, passed away July 12, 2020. Preceded in death by his stepfather, Ellard Haden of Ponca City. Survivors: wife, Jamie; children, Alek and HaLee Roland; father, Douglas Roland; Ma, Sharon Roland; mother, Maralyn Haden of Ponca City; brothers, Doug Roland of Dallas, TX, Darrel (Diane) Roland; father and mother-in-law, Ron and Sandy Berwert, sister-in-law, Debbie (Jim) Kittelson, all of Winfield, KS. Service, 2:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Believers Southern Baptist Church, 13909 W. 21st St., Wichita, KS 67235. Service will be live streamed at www.go2believers.com. Memorials established with Believers Southern Baptist Church and Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy, 130 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. Services in care of Downing & Lahey West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Believers Southern Baptist Church - Live streamed at www.go2believers.com
