Roland, Curtis L. age 57, Steamatic Sales Representative, passed away July 12, 2020. Preceded in death by his stepfather, Ellard Haden of Ponca City. Survivors: wife, Jamie; children, Alek and HaLee Roland; father, Douglas Roland; Ma, Sharon Roland; mother, Maralyn Haden of Ponca City; brothers, Doug Roland of Dallas, TX, Darrel (Diane) Roland; father and mother-in-law, Ron and Sandy Berwert, sister-in-law, Debbie (Jim) Kittelson, all of Winfield, KS. Service, 2:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Believers Southern Baptist Church, 13909 W. 21st St., Wichita, KS 67235. Service will be live streamed at www.go2believers.com
. Memorials established with Believers Southern Baptist Church and Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy, 130 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. Services in care of Downing & Lahey West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com