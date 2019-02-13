Carthen, Curtis LaVance 67, was born in Pawhuska, OK on January 8, 1952 and passed away at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas on February 5, 2019. Family and friends visitation will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at Jackson Mortuary Chapel. Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Greater Pentecostal COGIC. He leaves to cherish his memory: Wife, Johnnie Mae Carthen; children, Ayanna Frierson (Tregg), Antoine L. Carthen (Gladys), Micah L. Carthen, Chastity Johnson; brothers, Eugene B. Carthen, Sr., Carlos J. Carthen, Sr. (Dawn), Gregory Keith Carthen (Artina), Tony Guerrero Carthen (Anna), Derek Guerrero Carthen; sister, Donna J. Carthen-Wright (Dwayne); grandchildren, Tariq and Keira Frierson. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019