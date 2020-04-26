Curtis Lee Alfers (1964 - 2020)
Alfers, Curtis Lee 55, Textron Aircraft Mechanic, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Private Graveside Services will be held. Preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Catherine Alfers; brother, Pat Alfers and sister Jacque Jacobs. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Rhonda, son, Taylor and fiancée, Sara Gunning; daughters, Andie (Joe) Carroll and Miranda (Sean) Osler; grandson, Peter Carroll; brother, Mike Alfers; Brother-in-law, Jake Jacobs; sisters, Judy (Jon) Henry, Vickie (Rich) Ewoldsen and sister-in-law, Kathy Alfers. Memorials to Central Christian Church and . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020
