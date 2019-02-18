ROSE HILL-McDonald, Curtis Lynn age 47, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. Visitation: hour prior to service; Funeral Service 10 a.m., Thursday, February 21, at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 North Rock Road. Graveside service: 1 p.m. at Spring Grove in Anthony, Kansas, following the service. Curtis is survived by his parents, H.Wayne and Mary McDonald; sister, Sherri Barnes; children, Vanessa McDonald, Keith McDonald; 4 grandchildren. SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 18, 2019