Curtis Whitney
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Whitney, Curtis Age 64, passed away June 29, 2020, born September 7, 1955 to Jack and Freida Whitney. Curtis served in the United States Navy and retired as a Mechanic for Boeing after 26 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kerri Whitney of the home; and brother, Joe Whitney. Curtis is survived by his daughters, Cassondra (Stephen Tori) Sudderth of Ft. Worth, Texas and Karisa Whitney of Ft. Worth, Texas; siblings, Jimmy (Linda) Whitney of Clearwater, Kansas, Gary (Donna) Whitney of Clearwater, Kansas, Sherri (Chris) Middendorf of Mulvane, Kansas and Mick (Jack Wilson) Whitney of Wichita, Kansas; and grandchildren, Caden Sweatland, Ethan Sweatland and Nolan Sudderth. Memorials can be made to: National Kidney Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave, Suite 204, Overland Park, Kansas 66202. Funeral Service will be held 10AM, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, Kansas 67209.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved