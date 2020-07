Whitney, Curtis Age 64, passed away June 29, 2020, born September 7, 1955 to Jack and Freida Whitney. Curtis served in the United States Navy and retired as a Mechanic for Boeing after 26 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kerri Whitney of the home; and brother, Joe Whitney. Curtis is survived by his daughters, Cassondra (Stephen Tori) Sudderth of Ft. Worth, Texas and Karisa Whitney of Ft. Worth, Texas; siblings, Jimmy (Linda) Whitney of Clearwater, Kansas, Gary (Donna) Whitney of Clearwater, Kansas, Sherri (Chris) Middendorf of Mulvane, Kansas and Mick (Jack Wilson) Whitney of Wichita, Kansas; and grandchildren, Caden Sweatland, Ethan Sweatland and Nolan Sudderth. Memorials can be made to: National Kidney Foundation , 6405 Metcalf Ave, Suite 204, Overland Park, Kansas 66202. Funeral Service will be held 10AM, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, Kansas 67209.