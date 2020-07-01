Whitney, Curtis Age 64, passed away June 29, 2020, born September 7, 1955 to Jack and Freida Whitney. Curtis served in the United States Navy and retired as a Mechanic for Boeing after 26 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kerri Whitney of the home; and brother, Joe Whitney. Curtis is survived by his daughters, Cassondra (Stephen Tori) Sudderth of Ft. Worth, Texas and Karisa Whitney of Ft. Worth, Texas; siblings, Jimmy (Linda) Whitney of Clearwater, Kansas, Gary (Donna) Whitney of Clearwater, Kansas, Sherri (Chris) Middendorf of Mulvane, Kansas and Mick (Jack Wilson) Whitney of Wichita, Kansas; and grandchildren, Caden Sweatland, Ethan Sweatland and Nolan Sudderth. Memorials can be made to: National Kidney Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave, Suite 204, Overland Park, Kansas 66202. Funeral Service will be held 10AM, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, Kansas 67209.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 1, 2020.