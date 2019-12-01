ROSE HILL-Noble, Cynthia Ann age 62, retired Spirit employee, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. No visitation. Memorial service 2 pm Sat., Dec. 7, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Robert Malone and her life partner, Fred Hadley. Survivors include her son, Jonathan Hadley; mother, Shirley Malone; brothers, Phillip, Peter (Sherry) and Alan Malone (Carol); sisters, Lydia Stiles (Linn), Mary, Teresa and Laura Malone, Sharon Sanders (Todd) and Denise Shah; many nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019