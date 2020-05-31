Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Voegeli
ANDALE-Voegeli, Cynthia "Cindy" Ann 54, passed away May 27, 2020. She was born on February 8, 1966 to Sylvester and Patricia (Mackovec) Martin. She married Joe Voegeli on April 24, 1993. She is survived by her husband, Joe; son, Jordan; mother, Patricia. She is also survived by her siblings, Tim (Dawn) Martin, Craig Martin and Curt (Colleen) Martin. She is preceded in death by her father, Sylvester Martin. Rosary will be held on Sun., May 31 at 7 p.m and Funeral Mass will be held on Mon., June 1 at 10 a.m. both at St Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, KS. Memorials established with St Joe Ost School or Good Shepard Hospice. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Mt Hope, KS.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.
