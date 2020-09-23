Cynthia Bean
August 12, 1957 - September 20, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Bean, Cynthia Gay, age 63, retired real estate agent, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Thursday, September 24, Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Graveside service 2 pm Friday, September 25, White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver. Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, Daryl and Maureen Bastion; and her sister, Theresa Graham. Survivors include her husband of 44 years, William; brothers Maurice Bastion (Donna), Mark Bastion, David Bastion (Cindy) Darin Bastion; sister, Vicki Blatnick; several nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with The Salvation Army, 350 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
.