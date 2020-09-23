Dear Vicki and family - I am so sorry to hear about Cindy. I am very sad, however I am going to concentrate on the happy times, such as Cloud school, slumber parties, school fun nights, etc. We had some great times living in that neighborhood. Vicki, we have been friends for more than 50 years! Cindy had a great sense of humor, was a talented realtor, a loving wife, and sister. My sympathy and heart goes out to all of you.

Valerie Walker

Friend