Cynthia Bean
1957 - 2020
Cynthia Bean
August 12, 1957 - September 20, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Bean, Cynthia Gay, age 63, retired real estate agent, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Thursday, September 24, Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Graveside service 2 pm Friday, September 25, White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver. Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, Daryl and Maureen Bastion; and her sister, Theresa Graham. Survivors include her husband of 44 years, William; brothers Maurice Bastion (Donna), Mark Bastion, David Bastion (Cindy) Darin Bastion; sister, Vicki Blatnick; several nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with The Salvation Army, 350 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
SEP
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
Memories & Condolences
September 22, 2020
Dear Vicki and family - I am so sorry to hear about Cindy. I am very sad, however I am going to concentrate on the happy times, such as Cloud school, slumber parties, school fun nights, etc. We had some great times living in that neighborhood. Vicki, we have been friends for more than 50 years! Cindy had a great sense of humor, was a talented realtor, a loving wife, and sister. My sympathy and heart goes out to all of you.
Valerie Walker
Friend
