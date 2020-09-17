1/1
Cynthia Graham
1963 - 2020
Cynthia Graham
September 5, 1963 - September 15, 2020
Wichita, KS - Graham, Cynthia R. Age 57, Entrepreneur, Free spirited, loving wife, "Wild Child," mother and grandmother passed away on September 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Matt; children, Jeremy (Shuree) Graham, Matthew C. Graham (Lauren) and Katie (Justin) Dexter; eight grandchildren; sister, Linda (Duane) Arye. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Norma Dennis; brother, Charlie Dennis. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1pm-4pm at her residence, please contact the family for more information. In lieu of flowers memorials have been set up with Botánica, a the Wichita Gardens, 701 Amidon, Wichita, 67203 and/or Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219. To sign guestbook or leave a condolence visit: wwww.cochranmortuary.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
her residence
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
1 entry
September 16, 2020
I am so very sorry. Cindy was such a bright light to so many. Prayers for all her family.
Joni Workman
Friend
