Cynthia Horning
1964 - 2020
Cynthia Horning
January 1, 1964 - November 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - She was born in Kansas City, KS on January 1, 1964 to Arnold and Cleora (Daughtery) Heiman. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Michael Horning; children, Amber (Sean Liike) Powell, Amanda (Dan) Unruh; grandchildren, Kaiden Liike, Kylie Liike, Lincoln Unruh, Oliver Unruh; step children, Aharon (Arthur) Hoopes, Dallas Horning, Linlee Prater; step grandchildren, Parker Hoopes, Emerson Horning, Dawson Prater; siblings, Steve Heiman, Ed Heiman, Christina (Frank Castro) Heiman, Frank (Heather) Heiman, Aaron (Stacey) Heiman, Jared (Kori) Heiman and nine nieces and nephews. Services are pending.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
November 28, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 25, 2020
Amanda, wanted to let you know how sad I was to see that you lost your mom. In time, you will focus on all the wonderful memories that you have had together.
Peggy Wingard
Friend
November 24, 2020
I will miss you sis dearly RIP my sister and fly high until we meet again
Warren King
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Your family is in my prayers. Cindy was a great lady and will be missed.
Tammy Craytor
Friend
November 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jan Dumcum
Friend
November 23, 2020
My deepest sympathies and prayers to you’re family!
I miss you so much, especially you’re smile and sense of humor!! The bus barn is just not the same without you. Rest In Peace, Cindy for you will always be remembered as the “original” route 7
Michele Stefan
Coworker
November 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joe & Kelly Clark
Coworker
November 23, 2020
Mike, I am so sorry for your loss. We worked together for many years . I just found out. May God give you peace.
ROBERT LEAVITT
Coworker
November 23, 2020
Paula Horning
Family
November 23, 2020
Steve, Frank, Aaron, and Jared, Please accept my sincerest condolences on the passing of your sister. I pray that your family may mourn well and reflect on the memories you shared together.
David Moore
Friend
November 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy Mike!
Soo sorry for your loss!!
With you in thought and prayer!!
elaine carney
maria elaine carney
Family
November 22, 2020
Mike, we were so sorry to hear of Cindy’s passing. We are thinking of you and your family during this time. Love to you all.
Jeremy and Sonya Johnson/Strickland
Friend
November 22, 2020
Mike, so sorry for your loss. This Pandemic is clearly a tragedy. Prayers for you and your family.
Mike Hickey
Friend
November 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss Mike. My late wife passed away in 2009 and I know how hard it is to lose someone you really love.
Johnny Rogers
November 22, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Cindy (and Mike of course) through work. Together they made their project like a family affair. Everyone on site counted. I remember her as being so kind to all. May she rest in the arms of our Lord. Blessings to Mike and family. Love you, Trix
Michael Mark
November 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Thinking of you, Mike & Kathy Clary
Mike & Kathy Clary
Family
November 22, 2020
Such a beautiful lady inside and out. Will be missed dearly. Prayers to all of the family and friends.
Jamie and Ronn Mertens
Friend
November 22, 2020
I’m gonna miss u , summers just won’t be the same anymore, give the hell up there ...,, we love u tons
Terri BIlbo-Thompson
Coworker
