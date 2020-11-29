Cynthia Horning
January 1, 1964 - November 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - She was born in Kansas City, KS on January 1, 1964 to Arnold and Cleora (Daughtery) Heiman. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Michael Horning; children, Amber (Sean Liike) Powell, Amanda (Dan) Unruh; grandchildren, Kaiden Liike, Kylie Liike, Lincoln Unruh, Oliver Unruh; step children, Aharon (Arthur) Hoopes, Dallas Horning, Linlee Prater; step grandchildren, Parker Hoopes, Emerson Horning, Dawson Prater; siblings, Steve Heiman, Ed Heiman, Christina (Frank Castro) Heiman, Frank (Heather) Heiman, Aaron (Stacey) Heiman, Jared (Kori) Heiman and nine nieces and nephews. Services are pending.