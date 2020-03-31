Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia K. Rhodes. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Send Flowers Notice

Rhodes, Cynthia K. was born April 8, 1941, in Larned, KS. Cynthia passed away March 28, 2020. Cyndi grew up in Radium, KS, where she graduated as Valedictorian of Radium High School, Class of 1959. Cyndi then graduated from Wichita Business College in 1960, which led to her career as a secretary. Cyndi worked for the United States Department of Labor, McConnell Air Force Base, and Aviation Insurance Companies. Cyndi was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all. Cyndi was an avid gardener and selfless volunteer. Cyndi gave of her time to many organizations including St. Anne's Church and School, The Lord's Diner, and the Kansas Aviation Museum. Cyndi battled dementia in her last years, but never lost her sense of humor or friendly demeanor. Cyndi was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Helen Broadbooks; husband, Malvon Rhodes; and grandson, Mason Rhodes. Survivors include her daughters, Kara Liss of Wichita, KS and Malvonna Slankard of Mountain Grove, MO; sons, Kevin Rhodes of Lincoln, NE and Kyle Rhodes of Freedom, OK.; 13 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. A private family graveside will be held. Memorials have been established with the Brookdale Derby Associate Fund and Kansas Aviation Museum. Share condolences and view Tribute Video at



