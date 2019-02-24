HAYSVILLE-Williams, Cynthia L. 62, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born September 8, 1956 to Clifford and Marlene (Gorden) Nichols at Wesley Hospital in Wichita, KS. She grew up in Derby, KS where she received confirmation through the Faith Lutheran Church. In 1974 Cindy graduated from Derby High School. She achieved an associate's degree in Dental Hygiene from Wichita State University in 1981. Cindy served the community of Derby as a dental hygienist for over 20 years. She was the fourth of five children. Cynthia is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gary Williams; children, Aaron (Judith) Williams, Colby (Kim) Williams, Kyle Williams, and Kelly Williams; ten grandchildren; siblings Nicky Molloy, Danny Nichols, Brenda Meitzner and Patricia Shaver. She was preceded in death by both her parents. Visitation: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 3 to 8 pm. Funeral: 10:00 am, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, both at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019