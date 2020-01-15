MULVANE-Storey, Cynthia Lynn "Cindy" 55, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Memorial Service: 10:00 am, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Newell; and grandparents, Franklin Loyd, Marion and Dottie Newell. Cindy is survived by her husband, Brad Storey; children, Tiffany Storey, Brandon Storey, (Whitney); four grandchildren, Dominique Wolf, Kyan Wolf, Raelynn Salts, and Oakley Storey; father Ed Newell; two sisters, Sandie West (Mike) and Pam Kendrick (Mark); grandparents, Bobbie Loyd; and brother-in-law, Vernon Storey, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 551 N Hillside St Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67214. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020