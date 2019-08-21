COLWICH-Gruenbacher, Cyril Vincent 91, passed away on August 20, 2019 in Wichita, KS. He was born on July 3, 1928 to the late Oscar and Ludwena Gruenbacher. He married the late Ruth Joan Gruenbacher on September 11, 1954. He was an avid fisherman and owner/operator of Cy's TV Service for 57 years. He is survived by his sons, Vincent (Stella), Philip (Denise), Tom; daughters, Alicia (Jerry) Harris, Geri (Neal) Hilgerp; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brothers, Walter and Maurice. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sons, Bob and Timothy; brothers, Albert, Louis, Arthur; sisters, Marie Pierce, Alice Martin, Inez Seiler, Dorothy Gruenbacher, Bertha Simon, Laura Seiler. Rosary service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 7:00 pm and Funeral Mass on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 am, both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colwich, KS. Memorial to The Lord's Diner. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019