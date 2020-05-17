Linsley, D. Grant 52, Comcare Case Manager and U.S. Navy Veteran, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by his mother, Anna Linsley, survivors include his father, Ray Linsley; fiancée, Vicki Latimer; grandmother, Bonnie Linsley; brother, Jim (Linsey) Houston; sister, Marty Henshaw; and aunt, Jana Harrell. Grant was active for over 30 years in Narcotics Anoymous helping many people in their times of need. He will be greatly missed. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.