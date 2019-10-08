Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Allen Reif. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Reif, Dale Allen It is with great sadness that the family of Dale Allen Reif announces his unexpected passing on October 2, 2019 at the age of 59 years. Dale will be greatly missed by Tammy who was his love for 26 years and his daughter, Amanda Reif. Dale will also be remembered by his loving grandchildren, Ayden, Dmari, Kyden, Arius and Tavein, whom Dale loved and adored. Dale was a friend to many and was known for helping others. He was a man of many talents, one of them was his outdoor cooking skills which will be greatly missed. He gave his life to save his dog. In our eyes he is a Hero. Celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

Reif, Dale Allen It is with great sadness that the family of Dale Allen Reif announces his unexpected passing on October 2, 2019 at the age of 59 years. Dale will be greatly missed by Tammy who was his love for 26 years and his daughter, Amanda Reif. Dale will also be remembered by his loving grandchildren, Ayden, Dmari, Kyden, Arius and Tavein, whom Dale loved and adored. Dale was a friend to many and was known for helping others. He was a man of many talents, one of them was his outdoor cooking skills which will be greatly missed. He gave his life to save his dog. In our eyes he is a Hero. Celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close