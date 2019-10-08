Reif, Dale Allen It is with great sadness that the family of Dale Allen Reif announces his unexpected passing on October 2, 2019 at the age of 59 years. Dale will be greatly missed by Tammy who was his love for 26 years and his daughter, Amanda Reif. Dale will also be remembered by his loving grandchildren, Ayden, Dmari, Kyden, Arius and Tavein, whom Dale loved and adored. Dale was a friend to many and was known for helping others. He was a man of many talents, one of them was his outdoor cooking skills which will be greatly missed. He gave his life to save his dog. In our eyes he is a Hero. Celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 8, 2019