EUREKA-Sauder, Dale Dean age 84, of Eureka, KS passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Susan B Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado, KS. Dale is survived by his son: Ron Sauder and companion June Laukkanen of Dallas, TX, daughter: Sheila and husband Jerry Houchin of Severy, KS, brothers: Joe Sauder and wife Virginia of Brunswick, OH, and Gary Sauder of Milliken, CO, grandchildren: Laurie and husband Rob Coble, Adam and wife Crystal Houchin, Ben and wife Heather Houchin, great-grandchildren: Taylor and wife Jennifer Coble, Tylyn Coble, Tanner, Evan, Weston, Dawson, Hudson, Cora, Beau, Braden, Kaylee, Bryson, and Miah. Dale was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Maxine; his wife Marilyn Sauder; brother, Neil Sauder; and grandson, Jeremy Houchin. Visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Severy Church of the Nazarene, Severy, KS. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Severy Church of the Nazarene, Severy, KS. Memorials may be made to the Susan B Allen Cancer Center or the Severy Church of the Nazarene Youth Group and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 206 E. Washington-PO Box 1233, Howard, KS 67349.

206 E Washington

Howard , KS 67349

