BEL AIRE-Walter, Dale E. age 84, of Bel Aire, died Thursday, September 19, 2019. Dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Loved and admired by many and a recent parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Former City Council member and Mayor of Bel Aire, KS, sales professional, avid boater and fisherman. Preceded in death by parents Elmer and Bernice Walter of Keokuk Iowa. Survived by wife Maureen Walter of Bel Aire, daughter Vanessa (Kevin) Brown of Kansas City, and son Chris (Bernadette) Walter of Wichita, grandchildren Isabella and Blaise Walter, Jordan and Chase Smith of Wichita, brothers Jim (Debbie) and David (Barbara) Walter of Keokuk, IA, and sister Marilyn (Terry) Freitag of Madison, WI. Rosary 7:00 pm, Friday, September 27th and funeral 10:00 am, Saturday, September 28th, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Wichita. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1820 East Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214 and Good Shepherd Hospice at 7829 E. Rockhill Suite #403, Wichita, KS 67206.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019