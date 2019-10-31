EL DORADO-Haskell, Dale Lifelong El Dorado resident Dale Haskell died Monday, October 28, 2019 in Wichita at the age of 86. He was born December 5, 1932 in Latham, Kansas, the son of Warren B. and Helen V. (Charles) Haskell. A visitation with the family will be held at Carlson Funeral Home in El Dorado on Thursday, October 31 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A graveside service, with U.S. Army Military Honors, will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Walnut Valley Memorial Park in El Dorado.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019