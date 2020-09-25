1/1
Dale Hearn
1958 - 2020
{ "" }
Dale Hearn
December 27, 1958 - September 23, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Dale Kent Hearn, 61, surrounded by family, left pain and suffering behind on September 23. Kent was preceded in death by mother, Judith (Platts) Hearn. Survivors include wife, Susan; daughter, Sarah (Jordan) Frazier-Oxborough and grandson, Ryder Oxborough, Minneapolis, MN; father, Ross (Marie); brother, Steve (Theresa); sister, Beth (Larry) Lankford, all of Derby; his beloved "girls", Libby and Luna; many loving family and friends. Kent joyously shared his passion for singing, the outdoors, cooking, and sports with his friends and family, particularly with his 6 nephews. Celebration of life to be held on Saturday, September 26, 4:30-6:00 PM in the backyard of Kent and Susan's home, Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Lab Rescue, PO Box 30691, Edmond, OK 73003 or Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.



Published in Wichita Eagle from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
04:30 - 06:00 PM
the backyard of Kent and Susan's home
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
