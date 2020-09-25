Dale HearnDecember 27, 1958 - September 23, 2020Derby, Kansas - Dale Kent Hearn, 61, surrounded by family, left pain and suffering behind on September 23. Kent was preceded in death by mother, Judith (Platts) Hearn. Survivors include wife, Susan; daughter, Sarah (Jordan) Frazier-Oxborough and grandson, Ryder Oxborough, Minneapolis, MN; father, Ross (Marie); brother, Steve (Theresa); sister, Beth (Larry) Lankford, all of Derby; his beloved "girls", Libby and Luna; many loving family and friends. Kent joyously shared his passion for singing, the outdoors, cooking, and sports with his friends and family, particularly with his 6 nephews. Celebration of life to be held on Saturday, September 26, 4:30-6:00 PM in the backyard of Kent and Susan's home, Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Lab Rescue, PO Box 30691, Edmond, OK 73003 or Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.