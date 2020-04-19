Allen, Dale Kenneth 90, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away April 15. He is survived by his cherished and loving wife Beth, blessed with nearly 69 years of holy matrimony; daughters, Mary Keller of Wichita, Chris Klipowicz of Olathe, Janie Allen of Garland, Texas; sons, Kenny Allen of Valley Center, Art Allen of Wichita and New York; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a wonderful extended family. He was a Godly man devoted to family and friends. He loved serving others as a New York Life Insurance agent and estate planner. Private service. A celebration of life service will be announced. Memorial details, an expanded obituary and tribute video will be released soon by the family at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020