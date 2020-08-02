1/1
Dale Kenneth Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen, Dale Kenneth 90, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away April 15. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, Aug. 7, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his cherished and loving wife Beth, blessed with nearly 69 years of holy matrimony; daughters, Mary Keller of Wichita, Chris Klipowicz of Olathe, Janie Allen of Garland, Texas; sons, Kenny Allen of Valley Center, Art Allen of Wichita and New York; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a wonderful extended family. Memorial details, expanded obituary and tribute video at www.Cozine.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved