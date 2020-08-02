Allen, Dale Kenneth 90, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away April 15. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, Aug. 7, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his cherished and loving wife Beth, blessed with nearly 69 years of holy matrimony; daughters, Mary Keller of Wichita, Chris Klipowicz of Olathe, Janie Allen of Garland, Texas; sons, Kenny Allen of Valley Center, Art Allen of Wichita and New York; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a wonderful extended family. Memorial details, expanded obituary and tribute video at www.Cozine.com
. Services by Broadway Mortuary.