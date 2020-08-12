1/1
Dale Leon Thimmesch
PRETTY PRAIRIE-Thimmesch, Dale Leon 63, of Pretty Prairie, KS passed away on August 8, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1956 to Leon and JoAnn (Black) Thimmesch in Wichita, KS. He is survived by his mother JoAnn Thimmesch, his sisters Cindy (Vince) Albert, Tonya (Roger) Buche, Linda Ricketts, nephews Jon Albert, Jeremy Albert, Justin Albert, Tanner Sandefer, Colby Sandefer, Drake Sandefer, 4 great-nephews and 5 great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his father Leon Mathias Thimmesch, grandparents John and Louise Thimmesch and Bill and Pearl Black. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Garden Plain, KS with Fr. H. Setter. Due to COVID-19 Masks will be Required. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
911 Biermann
Garden Plain, KS 67050
(316) 535-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
