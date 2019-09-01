HOLIDAY ISLAND, ARK.-Doughty, Dale Dale M. Doughty of Holiday Island, Arkansas, was born August 26, 1935 in Howard, Kansas son of Melvin C. and V. Irene (LeSuer) Doughty passed away August 21, 2019 in Holiday Island, Arkansas at the age of 83. He had a 40 year career at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita, Kansas, retired, traveled, and wintered in Weslaco, Texas for 21 years, then moved to Holiday Island, Arkansas in 2017. On June 12, 2019, Dale and Shirley Ann (Thompson) celebrated 64 years of marriage, they were united in marriage in 1955. Dale had a full and amazing life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, travel and most of all spending time with his family. Dale was a former member of Mulvane Masonic Lodge, Mulvane, Kansas. He is survived by his wife; two sons, Kirk Doughty and wife, Dominique of Zena, Oklahoma, Kent Doughty and wife, Cathy of Bella Vista; one daughter, Kristy Sutherland and husband, Paul of Peck, Kansas; six grandchildren, Misty, Jared, Evan, Jordan, Travis and Cole; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Dale is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers. Memorial service will be held September 6, 2019 at 2 p.m., held at the Grace Lawn Cemetery in Howard, Kansas. Cremation under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Memorial donations may be made to Holiday Island Baptist Church or Northwest Arkansas Circle of Life. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. ©Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2019
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019