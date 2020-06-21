Hinshaw, Dale Nathan Father, husband, brother, son, uncle, co-worker, and volunteer - died in a car accident June 12, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born November 19, 1941 along with his twin brother, Dean, to Elizabeth and Bill Hinshaw, both of Plevna, Kansas; they would be the oldest of three siblings, including younger sister, Lynne. After graduating from Plevna High School, he attended Hutchinson Community College and graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in business. There he met Ruth Manspeaker, the love of his life, with whom he would enjoy a marriage lasting 55 years. Their beloved son Kevin was born in 1975 and Dale was very proud of him. Dale had a long career working in collection and healthcare business departments in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Iowa. He retired in 2008. Throughout his life he remained deeply connected to the Plevna community, and he and Ruth have been faithful members of St. Michael Orthodox church in Park City, KS, which served as the primary conduit for his volunteer efforts. He loved landscaping and gardening at home, surprising friends with donuts, spending time on the family farm in Plevna, and enjoyed a good laugh. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Elizabeth Hinshaw; brother, Dean Hinshaw; brother-in-law, Walt McIver; brother-in-law, Wilbur Smith; brother-in-law, John Ross Manspeaker; and sister-in-law, Betty Leader. He is survived by wife, Ruth of Benton; son, Kevin of Andover; sister, Lynne (Hinshaw) McIver of Abbyville; sister-in-law, Lona Hinshaw of Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Nancy Smith of El Dorado; brother-in-law, Ben Leader of Wichita; and nieces and nephews who were blessed to have his steady presence in their lives. Visitation will be open to the public June 21, 2020 at Downing & Lahey Mortuary (6555 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS) from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Services will be held at 9:00 a.m. Monday, June 22 at St. Michael Orthodox Church in Park City, KS. The burial will be held directly following the service at the Plevna Cemetery in Plevna, KS. Memorials may be sent to St. Michael Orthodox Church and the Haven EMS in Haven, KS. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.