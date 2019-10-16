Pair, Dale 75, Rancher and retired Lifetouch Territory Manager, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Friday, October 11, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 19th at 1:00pm in The Ville at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 123 N. Andover Rd., Andover, KS. (Enter north doors on east side.) Please bring your favorite story to share with everyone. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Margá. Survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Donna; daughter, Dana (Daniel) Compton; son, John (Christy) Pair; and eight grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219; and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online with Downing & Lahey Mortuary: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019