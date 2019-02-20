Warkentin, Dale Wayne 82, retired Pastor (KS & CA) and Missionary (Indonesia), passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Visitation Sunday, 6-8:00pm. Memorial Service Monday, 11:00am, both at First Mennonite Brethren Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Joyce. Survivors include sons, Craig (Linda Denniston) Warkentin, Brent (Joan) Warkentin; daughter, Lori (Chris) Walsh; brother, Mark Warkentin; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Tonto Rim Christian Camp, 353 N. Baptist Camp Rd., Payson, AZ 85541 and First Mennonite Brethren Church, 8000 W. 21st St., Wichita, KS 67205. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019