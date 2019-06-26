HAYSVILLE-Cox, Dalen Ray age 24, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Visitation, Thurs. 9am-7:30pm with family present 5:30-7:30pm, at Shinkle Mortuary, 146 N. Lamar, Haysville. Services, Fri., 11am at Prairie Trail Cowboy Church, Haysville. Survived by parents, Robert Cox of Wichita and Stacey (Erwin) Cox of Clearwater; grandparents, Harry and Sherry Cox, Charles Lloyd and Bobby Sue Erwin, all of Clearwater; great-grandparents, Elmer Salts and Eva Mae McCray, both of Haysville; Anna "Aunt Rea" Hancock. Memorial: Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 26, 2019