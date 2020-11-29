Dallas Tenbrook
October 6, 1931 - November 25, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Dallas B. Tenbrook, 89, passed away Wednesday, November 25th, 2020. He was born October 6, 1931 in Gentry, Arkansas to George Earl and Alta Vivian Tenbrook. Dallas served in the army before moving to Wichita and working for a short time at the Boeing Company. He married Maxine Joanne Hendricks on March 3, 1956. He then went to work for the United States Post Office and worked there for many years. When he retired from the Post Office, he worked many different part-time jobs. He and Maxine enjoyed doing different trips through Village Charters. Dallas came to faith in Christ while in the Army. He joined Immanuel Baptist Church in 1956 and has served there faithfully until his health would no longer permit it. He served as a Deacon and volunteer in the church office, as well as helping with projects throughout the building.
Dallas was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Marvin, Johnny and Jack; two sisters, Annabelle and Audean. Dallas is survived by his wife of 64 years, Maxine; sons, Gayle and wife Cheryl of Rose Hill, Max and wife Paula of Wichita, and Ivan and wife Angel of Moore, Oklahoma; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service, 1 pm, Monday, Nov.30, at Immanuel Baptist Church Worship Center, 1415 S. Topeka. Memorials have been established in honor of Dallas with Homestead Health Center and Immanuel Baptist Church. Share condolences at www.cozine.com
