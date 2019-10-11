Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dalton Heard. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM East Heights United Methodist Church Send Flowers Notice

Heard, Dalton Dalton James Heard was born on May 9, 1999 to his parents, August Heard and Stephanie Avery. Dalton died on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He graduated from Northwest High School in 2017 and worked at Hometown Logo as a graphic designer. Dalton enjoyed doing many things in the outdoors. Dalton spent many hours on his skateboard and could do several amazing tricks. In his down time he loved putting together model cars, taking pictures, working on his computer, watching the Notre Dame football games with his dad and sister, learning new things like 3D printing with his brother Wade, visits at work and phone calls from his mom, and hanging out with his friends and family. Dalton was a quiet individual who spoke with his actions. He would drop anything and help anyone. Dalton enjoyed his family the most. His dad and sister were his best friends and he loved being with them. He really enjoyed all the family trips to Iowa and to Georgia the most. He loved Grandpa Heard's hugs and learned to carry them on. You knew when you got one of his hugs that he truly cared about you. Dalton will be missed by anyone who met him. He was only here for a short time, but made an impact on anyone he met. Dalton is survived by his loving dog, Sophie; family dog, Petunia; father, August Carl Heard; mother, Stephanie Ann (Damian) Avery; sister, Gabrielle Marie Heard; brother, Wade Michael Owens; grandparents, Steve and Vicki Loebsack; great-grandmother, Frances Honomichl, all of Wichita, KS; great-grandfather, Fray (Florence) Gideon of Hays, KS; many other aunts, uncles, and cousins from all over the U.S. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Calvin James and Jane Marie Heard. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 pm, Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, October 14, 2019, at East Heights United Methodist Church. A memorial has been established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.

Heard, Dalton Dalton James Heard was born on May 9, 1999 to his parents, August Heard and Stephanie Avery. Dalton died on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He graduated from Northwest High School in 2017 and worked at Hometown Logo as a graphic designer. Dalton enjoyed doing many things in the outdoors. Dalton spent many hours on his skateboard and could do several amazing tricks. In his down time he loved putting together model cars, taking pictures, working on his computer, watching the Notre Dame football games with his dad and sister, learning new things like 3D printing with his brother Wade, visits at work and phone calls from his mom, and hanging out with his friends and family. Dalton was a quiet individual who spoke with his actions. He would drop anything and help anyone. Dalton enjoyed his family the most. His dad and sister were his best friends and he loved being with them. He really enjoyed all the family trips to Iowa and to Georgia the most. He loved Grandpa Heard's hugs and learned to carry them on. You knew when you got one of his hugs that he truly cared about you. Dalton will be missed by anyone who met him. He was only here for a short time, but made an impact on anyone he met. Dalton is survived by his loving dog, Sophie; family dog, Petunia; father, August Carl Heard; mother, Stephanie Ann (Damian) Avery; sister, Gabrielle Marie Heard; brother, Wade Michael Owens; grandparents, Steve and Vicki Loebsack; great-grandmother, Frances Honomichl, all of Wichita, KS; great-grandfather, Fray (Florence) Gideon of Hays, KS; many other aunts, uncles, and cousins from all over the U.S. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Calvin James and Jane Marie Heard. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 pm, Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, October 14, 2019, at East Heights United Methodist Church. A memorial has been established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close