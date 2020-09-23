Dan E. Bramhall
November 19, 1935 - September 19, 2020
Neodesha, Kansas - 84, of Neodesha, Kansas passed away at Morningstar Care Home on Saturday, September 19, 2020, Cremation has taken place through Loran Fawcett Chapel in Neodesha Kansas. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Loran Fawcett Chapel. Burial will be at 10:00 am Thursday, September 24th at the Neodesha Cemetery.
Dan was born November 19, 1935 in Lemons, Missouri. He moved to Kirksville, MO. as a young boy. He graduated from Putnam High School, in 1953. He left Missouri and went to Coffeyville, Kansas to work with his brother in a tire shop. He then went to Boeing in Wichita at which time Boeing sent him to Drafting School. After five years with Boeing he went to work at Loftland Sail-Craft which was founded by Francis Loftland in Wichita in 1958. He then met Pack St. Clair who ask him to come to Chanute and help build large slides. Finding that too dangerous Pack wanted to start a boat Company. Cobalt Boats was started in 1969. Cobalt Boats then moved to Neodesha after Standard Oil moved out.
Dan was a boat builder from 1969 to 2000, at which time he retired. Other activities he enjoyed after retirement were rebuilding Porches and Mercedes and playing golf at every chance he had.
Dan is survived by his wife, Carol of the home. Son Christopher and his wife Mary of Kansas City, KS; three grandchildren, Brandon, Corey and Brett; and two sisters Phyllis Daniels and Barbara Grabosch also survive him.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents Fon and Nora Bramhall, two brothers and two sisters. Memorials can be made in Dan's name to the Alzheimer's Association
and can be left with the Loran Fawcett Chapel. On-Line condolences can be left to the family by going to www.loranfawcettfuneralhome.com
.