ARANSAS PASS, TX-Runkle, Dan Everett 83, of Aransas Pass passed away June 15, 2019 peacefully at St. Gabriel Memory Care in Corpus Christi, TX. Dan was born November 30, 1935 in Elkhart, KS, the son of John and Mildred (Dunham) Runkle. He married Versa Dee West on February 8, 1959 in Dodge City, KS. In addition to his military service in the US Army, Dan was a very successful entrepreneur. He was an original Sonic Drive In franchisee, at one point owning many restaurants, and was also an active investor in real estate. After his retirement, he and Versa moved first to Lake Texoma in Oklahoma and then on to Aransas Pass. He enjoyed spending time fishing and enjoying the ocean, as well as traveling and exploring the world. Dan never knew a stranger and would help anyone in any way he could. Dan is predeceased by his parents; his brother, John Runkle; and his sisters Joyce Cyr and Jessie Barbara Carter. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Versa, of Bel Aire, KS; his children Shawn Runkle (Ron Yuscavitch) of Aransas Pass, TX; Kevin Runkle (Christa Henderson) of Derby, KS; grandchildren Gavin Runkle, Shelby Runkle and great-granddaughter, Eva Valdivia. He is also survived by a special niece Tonya Markel (Steve) of Highlands Ranch, CO and their children Josh and Miranda, as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Dan's family would like to thank the staff of St. Gabriel Memory Care, especially the staff of the Sea Way community; and the staff of Del Cielo Hospice for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to the Charlie Marshall Funeral Home and Crematory, Aransas Pass, TX. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

