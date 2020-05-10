Dan Joseph Waller
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waller, Dan Joseph 68, passed away peacefully at home in Andover, KS on May 6, 2020. Dan was born in Wichita, KS on August 5, 1951 to parents Jake and Millie Waller. He graduated from East High as a 4-year letterman in golf then attended Wichita State University on a golf scholarship. He began his career in construction in 1977 and through hard work and dedication, enjoyed a successful career of 35 years as Partner and V.P. of Conco Construction. Dan and his wife Marilyn shared 36 years together raising a blended family. They enjoyed time together at Grand Lake, OK and in the mountains of Colorado, often with extended family. Dan treasured the countless friendships he made playing golf, serving on multiple boards, and supporting WSU golf, basketball, and baseball. Dan's love for friends and family is truly immeasurable. His kind spirit, sense of humor, and generosity will live on in those who love him: wife Marilyn, his children Erin (Mark) Schneider, Matt Waller, Megan (Ashish) Sharma, Bethney Ralston (Marek Balazs), his beloved grandchildren who called him "Pops," Matthew, Evan, Jillian and Sofia Schneider, Jackson Sutherland, and Maya Sharma, his sister Judy (Bill) Hess, his brothers, Phil Waller, and Mike (Teana) Waller, many nieces and nephews, and of course, his precious dog, Pearl. A celebration of a great life well-lived will be held at a future time. A special thanks to the Cancer Center of Kansas' doctors, nurses and staff for their loving care. If you would like to honor Dan's memory, please consider a donation to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 672191; or WSU Golf, c/o WSU Foundation, 1845 Fairmount, Box 2, Wichita, KS 67260-0002. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 10, 2020
I wish I had had an opportunity to know Dan. I know he cherished Marilyn.
Rhonda Serafin
Friend
May 10, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to Erin, Matt, and all of Dans family.
Randy Davis
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
My condolences to Dans family. I first knew Dan while growing up in Wichita and I always enjoyed being with him. Whether we were playing golf, hunting, or fishing, our time together was always filled with laughs and good fellowship.
Tim
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved