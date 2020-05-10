Waller, Dan Joseph 68, passed away peacefully at home in Andover, KS on May 6, 2020. Dan was born in Wichita, KS on August 5, 1951 to parents Jake and Millie Waller. He graduated from East High as a 4-year letterman in golf then attended Wichita State University on a golf scholarship. He began his career in construction in 1977 and through hard work and dedication, enjoyed a successful career of 35 years as Partner and V.P. of Conco Construction. Dan and his wife Marilyn shared 36 years together raising a blended family. They enjoyed time together at Grand Lake, OK and in the mountains of Colorado, often with extended family. Dan treasured the countless friendships he made playing golf, serving on multiple boards, and supporting WSU golf, basketball, and baseball. Dan's love for friends and family is truly immeasurable. His kind spirit, sense of humor, and generosity will live on in those who love him: wife Marilyn, his children Erin (Mark) Schneider, Matt Waller, Megan (Ashish) Sharma, Bethney Ralston (Marek Balazs), his beloved grandchildren who called him "Pops," Matthew, Evan, Jillian and Sofia Schneider, Jackson Sutherland, and Maya Sharma, his sister Judy (Bill) Hess, his brothers, Phil Waller, and Mike (Teana) Waller, many nieces and nephews, and of course, his precious dog, Pearl. A celebration of a great life well-lived will be held at a future time. A special thanks to the Cancer Center of Kansas' doctors, nurses and staff for their loving care. If you would like to honor Dan's memory, please consider a donation to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 672191; or WSU Golf, c/o WSU Foundation, 1845 Fairmount, Box 2, Wichita, KS 67260-0002. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.