Dan Welch
1961 - 2020
January 24, 1961 - November 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Daniel L. Welch, age 59, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Dan was born on January 24, 1961 in Wichita, the son of the late Troy and Deloris (VanNess) Welch. Dan worked as a Painter at Spirit AeroSystems for 31 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Welch. Survivors include: brother, Troy "Duane" (Cindy) Welch; nieces and nephews, Jason (Tammy) Welch, Traci Plinsky, Staci (Jason) Henry, Pete (Tia) Welch, David II (Felicia) Welch, Michael Welch, and Twila Welch; treasured great niece, Carli Welch; numerous other extended family and friends. Come and Go Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 4 at Resthaven Mortuary. Private family services will be held. Public Celebration of Life service will be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with American Cancer Society, 236 S. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
