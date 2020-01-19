KECHI-Wilson, Dan Woodrow 68, died in his home, with family by his side, on Friday, January 17, 2020. Visitation will be at 10:00 am, Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Dan was a Medical Technician with St. Francis for 20 years, and a Hunter Safety Instructor in Valley Center. He loved to hunt and fish, especially frog fishing. Dan had a passion for IT, especially building computers, was a novel engineer at Hawker/Beech, and had retired from GKN in Wellington. Dan loved spending time with his family, especially going out to eat, and spending time camping outdoors. Preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow B. and Lucille Wilson; brother, Bennie J. Wilson. Survived by his wife, Karelyn Wilson (Hoefer); sisters, Cinda Garrison, Janeen Brown; Dan's twin sister, Ann Sheryl; many nieces and nephews. Memorials have been established with: , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718; and American Diabetes Association, 608 W. Douglas Ave. S-100, Wichita, KS, 67203. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020