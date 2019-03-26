Robinson, Daniel A. born Oct. 7, 1952 in Wichita, KS died on March 22, 2019 from COPD, Lung disease. He is survived by his wife Evelyn of 43 yrs, son Recil (Beth) Robinson, daughter Anita (Tony) Aguilar, grandson Recil Theodore, sisters Wanda (William) Burris, Donna (Luanne) Robinson. Visitation Tuesday, March 26 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Whitewater Community Church, 703 E Central St., Whitewater, KS 67154, Graveside 9:30 a.m. Wednesday March 27 at Hillside Cemetery, Sedgwick, KS, Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. at the Church. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Whitewater Community Church.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel A. Robinson.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 26, 2019