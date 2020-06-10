Crelly, Daniel "Papa Bear" 74, passed away Friday, June 5th, 2020. He was born March 10, 1946 in El Dorado, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mel Crelly and Matt Crelly; and 2 grandchildren. Daniel is survived by his wife of 23 years, Shiela Crelly; children, Shane (Clarice) Prindle, Tasha (Damian) Metcalf, Shanna Prindle, Kelli Hanner and Chris Rice; sisters, Barb and Mary; 16 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday, June 12, 2020, from 3 to 8 pm. Funeral Service: 10 am, Saturday, June 13, 2020, both at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Interment to follow at Maple City Cemetery. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.