Daniel "Papa Bear" Crelly
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crelly, Daniel "Papa Bear" 74, passed away Friday, June 5th, 2020. He was born March 10, 1946 in El Dorado, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mel Crelly and Matt Crelly; and 2 grandchildren. Daniel is survived by his wife of 23 years, Shiela Crelly; children, Shane (Clarice) Prindle, Tasha (Damian) Metcalf, Shanna Prindle, Kelli Hanner and Chris Rice; sisters, Barb and Mary; 16 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday, June 12, 2020, from 3 to 8 pm. Funeral Service: 10 am, Saturday, June 13, 2020, both at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Interment to follow at Maple City Cemetery. www.Reflection-Pointe.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services - Wichita
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services - Wichita
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services - Wichita
3201 South Webb Road
Wichita, KS 67210
(316) 618-9898
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved