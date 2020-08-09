Pacheco, Daniel David 61, passed away July 30, 2020. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming to his parents, Frank and Beatrice (Sanchez) Pacheco on August 6, 1958. Dan graduated from Central High School in Cheyenne. Survivors are his mother, Bea Pacheco; children, Mark Pacheco, Michelle Wagner; brother, Chris Pacheco; sisters, Suzie Arias and Kathy Pacheco; grandchildren, Sahra, Cole, Noah, Christian and Maximus. His father, Frank Pacheco precedes him in death; and also grandchild, Marc. A Memorial Service will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. Dan's final resting place will be at Olivet Cemetery in Cheyenne, Wyoming, being laid to rest next to his father, Frank.