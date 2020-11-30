Daniel Davis

June 15, 1944 - November 22, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Dr. Daniel Roy Davis MD went home to be with his Heavenly Father on November 22, 2020. He was 76.

Dan was born overseas in Kolar, India to missionary parents Roy and Dewdrop Davis on June 15, 1944. As a child, he attended boarding school at Kodaikanal International School with his only brother Paul Davis , whom he loved dearly. The brothers shared an uncommon bond that remained unbroken till Dan's parting. Dan and Paul's children are forever grateful for their example of relentless brotherly love for one another and strive to continue this priceless legacy.

Dan led a full life and carried many roles and responsibilities throughout his pilgrimage on this earth - son, brother, pathologist, Army medic (Viet Nam), husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family, he loved his country, and he loved all of God's children around the world.

Dan met his wife Sue in 1969. They married in Oklahoma City and went on to have five children during their 35-year marriage: John Davis (Laura), Rebecca Davis, Deborah Pierson (Christopher), Joshua Davis (Julia), and Candace Davis Hickel (Walter J. III). He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Michael, Ava, Jack, Audrey, Ellie, Hannah, Blaize, Wally, and Davis as well as his brother, Dr. Paul Davis MD of Wichita

Dan and his family served as missionaries in Kenya, East Africa for six years. Prior to setting out for Kenya, he was asked by one of his children, "Why us?" He responded by explaining that he believed Matthew 28:18-20 was intended for all Christian believers. He also quoted Daniel 12:3 as motivation:

"Those who are wise will shine like the brightness of the heavens, and those who lead many to righteousness, like the stars for ever and ever."

Dan provided pathology services to missionary hospitals in Kenya and the surrounding region (Kikuyu, Tumutumu, Chagoria, and Tenwek hospitals, to name a few), and was able to decrease diagnostic turnaround time for the hospitals served from many months (sometimes years) to under 2 weeks. Many lives were saved as a direct result of his work and all of the generous supporters across the United States who made this work possible.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, Dan also loved to travel and experience a hearty adventure. He was infamous for pulling distraught travelers out of muddy ditches during the "rainy season" in Kenya in the family CJ5 Jeep (kids and wife in tow, and often recruited to help "push"). His favorite Kiswahili phrase in such situations was "Hakuna matata!" (No problem!). He was a good Samaritan at heart and did his best to help those in need.

Throughout his life, he held a deep-rooted faith in God, which he shared diligently with those who surrounded him. Of the many things he taught us, we often heard "keep it short and get to the point". Although this seems far too brief, there are not enough pages to tell the story of the most incredible man we will ever know.

We are forever thankful to our family, friends and caregivers for their love and support. Although COVID may have taken his physical being from us, his spirit lives on in his children and loved ones and all of those touched by his life here on earth.

May your star shine brightly in Eternity, Dan – we love you. Thank you for all you did while you were here with us. Your heavenly reward was hard-fought and is well deserved.

(Memorial services to be scheduled at a later date in Wichita, Kansas. We want to keep all of our friends and family safe and are electing to postpone services to a time when all those wishing to attend are able to do so).





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store