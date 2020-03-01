Daniel. E. Northrop (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel. E. Northrop.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
Grace Hill Cemetery
Perry, OK
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Northrop, Daniel E. 83, died February 25, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Daniel was born to Earl and Gertrude Northrop in Old Lyme, Connecticut March 15, 1936. He met his wife of 61 years while serving in the Air Force, living in Oklahoma and California before eventually making Wichita, Kansas their home. Daniel loved flying and specialized in avionics and aeronautical sales while working for Aero Commander and RCA Avionics here in Wichita. Services will be held at 10:00, Monday March 2, 2020 at Broadway Mortuary Chapel. Burial will take place at 1:30, Monday March 2, 2020 at Grace Hill Cemetery in Perry, Oklahoma. Mr. Northrop is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Debbie (Mike Brown) Coan; son, Doug (Tammy) Northrop; brother, Melvin Northrop; grandsons, Patric Northrop, Nathan Northrop, Randy (Ashley) Barnes; granddaughter, Samantha (Andrew) Reno, and grand-dog Abby. Memorials have been established with the Cancer Center of Kansas and Harry Hynes Hospice. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon