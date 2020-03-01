Northrop, Daniel E. 83, died February 25, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Daniel was born to Earl and Gertrude Northrop in Old Lyme, Connecticut March 15, 1936. He met his wife of 61 years while serving in the Air Force, living in Oklahoma and California before eventually making Wichita, Kansas their home. Daniel loved flying and specialized in avionics and aeronautical sales while working for Aero Commander and RCA Avionics here in Wichita. Services will be held at 10:00, Monday March 2, 2020 at Broadway Mortuary Chapel. Burial will take place at 1:30, Monday March 2, 2020 at Grace Hill Cemetery in Perry, Oklahoma. Mr. Northrop is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Debbie (Mike Brown) Coan; son, Doug (Tammy) Northrop; brother, Melvin Northrop; grandsons, Patric Northrop, Nathan Northrop, Randy (Ashley) Barnes; granddaughter, Samantha (Andrew) Reno, and grand-dog Abby. Memorials have been established with the Cancer Center of Kansas and Harry Hynes Hospice. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020