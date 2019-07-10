Denton, Daniel J. Born July 15, 1952, in Toole, Utah, and passed away July 7, 2019, in Wichita, Kansas. Daniel was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend, a veteran of the U.S. Army and an excellent heating and air technician! Survivors: wife of 48 years, Charlene (Turner); sons, Chris (Teresa) of Haysville, Cody (Tasha) of Wichita; 8 beautiful grandkids; brothers, Ed (Debbie) of Derby and Johnny (Kathy) of Lewiston, ID. Rosary, 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 10; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 11, both at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Haysville. Memorials established with St. Cecilia Catholic School, 1912 Grand, Haysville, KS 67060 and Carroll Wrestling Club, P.O. Box 75024, Wichita, KS 67212. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 10, 2019