Brown, Daniel Lee It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Lee Brown announce his passing on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the age of 67. Daniel will be lovingly remembered by his wife Kay, and children Leanne (Vince), Shaun (Tammy), and Chad (Lindsey). He was a proud Grandfather to 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., at Baker Funeral Home, 6100 Central Ave #203, Wichita. If you cannot make it due to current health concerns the family will understand, please send condolences or flowers to Baker Funeral Home.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020