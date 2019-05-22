NEWTON-Gonzalez, Daniel R. Sr. 93, was reunited with his loving wife on Monday (May 20, 2019). He was born Apr. 10, 1926 in Newton, Kansas, the son of Jose and Ylaria (Rincon) Gonzalez. He was retired from the Santa Fe Railroad. Survivors include his sons Daniel, Jr. (Pamela) of Wichita, Ricardo Gonzalez (Angela) and daughters Patricia Stallbaumer (Dave), Juanita Holguin (Ernesto, Sr.), all of Newton; 10 grandsons; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers Reynaldo and John Gonzalez of Newton; and sisters Angelina Chapa of Dallas, Tx., Anita Domme and Genevieve Josefina Victorio, both of Newton. Mr. Gonzalez is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 65 years Isabelle; brothers Dorteo, Jose Maximo, Jose Martin, Raymond, Carmen, and Jose "Koda" Gonzalez; sisters Loretta Gonzalez, Maria Hortensia Gonzalez, and Natalia Gonzalez. The Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M., Tuesday (May 28) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with the Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday (May 29) also at the church. A memorial has been established with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or the Fresenius Dialysis Center. Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

