Harper, Daniel R. 60, employee at NORC, passed away suddenly in early February, 2019. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Donald Harper, and his mother, Barbara Harper. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Mehl (Norman), his nephew, Danny Mehl (Shaen), his nephews, Aidan and Bennett Mehl, and his close friend, Phil Thompson. A celebration to remember Dan's life will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, at Crummy's Sports Bar, inside West Acres Bowl, 749 N. Ridge Rd., from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Donations in Dan's memory can be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel R. Harper.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2019