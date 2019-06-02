Releford, Daniel "Dan" R. Sr. 70, passed away May 28, 2019. Services are pending at this time. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Sarah Releford, and sister, Donna Sue Jackson. Survivors include his loving wife, Ruby "Katie" Releford; children, Debra Joe, Daniel Releford, Jr., and Steven (Tammie) Releford; sister, Mary Jane (Jerry) Aldrich; grandchildren, Danyelle (Chase) Stough, Crew Releford, Macaela Releford, Cody Roberts, and Courtney Joe; and great-grandchildren, Bella, Logan, Dezi, Kairi, and Chevy. Memorials to: Kansas Humane Society. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 2, 2019