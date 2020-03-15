Gonzalez, Daniel Rincon, Jr. "Mr. Dan" 67, Retired Physical Education Teacher for USD 259, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Rosary will be at 6:00 pm, Monday, March 16, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (in the Old Gym). Mr. Dan was retired after 37 years as a PE teacher at Cloud Elementary School. He dedicated his life to children throughout the city, coaching and volunteering. He had a great love for Jesus, Notre Dame, and his wife, sons, and family. Preceded in death by his parents, Daniel, Sr. and Isabelle Gonzalez. Survived by his wife, Pamela Gonzalez; sons, Colby (Amber) Gonzalez of Livermore, CA, Corey (Angie Marie) Gonzalez of Overland Park, KS, Andy (Angie Lynn) Gonzalez of Wichita; siblings, Juanita (Ernesto) Holguin, Rick (Angela) Gonzalez, Patty (Dave) Stallbaumer, all of Newton, KS; brother-in-law, Gary (Carole) Hope of Derby, KS; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Presley, Gia, Ivy, Cruz, Braden, and Colton Gonzalez; numerous cousins, relatives, and friends. Memorials have been established with: Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 124 N. Roosevelt, Wichita, KS 67208; Kansas Food Bank (Food for Kids Program), 1919 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67211. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020