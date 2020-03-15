Daniel Rincon "Dan" Gonzalez Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Rincon "Dan" Gonzalez Jr..
Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS
67206-1924
(316)-682-4553
Notice
Send Flowers

Gonzalez, Daniel Rincon, Jr. "Mr. Dan" 67, Retired Physical Education Teacher for USD 259, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Rosary will be at 6:00 pm, Monday, March 16, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (in the Old Gym). Mr. Dan was retired after 37 years as a PE teacher at Cloud Elementary School. He dedicated his life to children throughout the city, coaching and volunteering. He had a great love for Jesus, Notre Dame, and his wife, sons, and family. Preceded in death by his parents, Daniel, Sr. and Isabelle Gonzalez. Survived by his wife, Pamela Gonzalez; sons, Colby (Amber) Gonzalez of Livermore, CA, Corey (Angie Marie) Gonzalez of Overland Park, KS, Andy (Angie Lynn) Gonzalez of Wichita; siblings, Juanita (Ernesto) Holguin, Rick (Angela) Gonzalez, Patty (Dave) Stallbaumer, all of Newton, KS; brother-in-law, Gary (Carole) Hope of Derby, KS; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Presley, Gia, Ivy, Cruz, Braden, and Colton Gonzalez; numerous cousins, relatives, and friends. Memorials have been established with: Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 124 N. Roosevelt, Wichita, KS 67208; Kansas Food Bank (Food for Kids Program), 1919 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67211. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.