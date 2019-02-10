Daniel Scott "Danny" Carlisle

Carlisle, Daniel Scott "Danny" 50, Brake Press Operator, passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Family services will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by his father, John Carlisle. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Lisa; mother, Patricia Bryan; children, Samuel, Robert and Timothy Carlisle and Jessie Siefer; sisters, Patricia Alexander, Susan Schmidt, Kim Bradford and 2 grandchildren. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 10, 2019
